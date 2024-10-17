EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 19,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 1,118,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,062,305. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. Stephens cut their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

