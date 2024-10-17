Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.47. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 2,098,448 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 63.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

