Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 513,647 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 491,589 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 471,420 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 405,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 327,802 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
