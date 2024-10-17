Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises approximately 13.0% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Evergy worth $43,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 126.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $2,109,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.08. 82,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,980. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

