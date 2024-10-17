EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John L. Shields Sells 973 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $700.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 9.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 62.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in EverQuote by 18.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.