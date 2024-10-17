Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.5 days.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

