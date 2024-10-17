Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.5 days.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.
About Evertz Technologies
