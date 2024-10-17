Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.2 %

EXPE stock opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.70. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

