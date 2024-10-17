Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

