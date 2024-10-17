EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZPW traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 312,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Report on EZCORP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 449,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in EZCORP by 59.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 169.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 261,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 164,489 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.