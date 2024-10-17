Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1,757.99 and last traded at C$1,753.29, with a volume of 2839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,754.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,854.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,626.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,566.59.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 210.3600973 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total transaction of C$6,924,875.22. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total transaction of C$6,924,875.22. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,176. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

