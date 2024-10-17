FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $273.97 and last traded at $272.77. 246,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,846,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $46,475,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

