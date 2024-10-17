Fei USD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $181,762.16 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,414.61 or 1.00271013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00063246 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97413797 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $180,681.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

