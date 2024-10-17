Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Insider Ian T. Graham Sells 5,778 Shares

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $1,162,938.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,141.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.28.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 375.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,778,000 after buying an additional 1,384,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $104,723,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ferguson by 61.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,293,000 after buying an additional 308,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $57,489,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.