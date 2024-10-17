Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) SVP Sells $224,963.96 in Stock

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $378,696.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.50 and a 200 day moving average of $205.28.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.