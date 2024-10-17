Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

