Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,272 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.80% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $74,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 284.0% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 215,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 205,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

