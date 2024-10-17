Financial Comparison: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) vs. Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) and Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Calidi Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,830.27% -2,741.89% -269.95% Calidi Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -219.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calidi Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and Calidi Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Calidi Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $0.95, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,288.89%. Given Calidi Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calidi Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Calidi Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.13 million 19.56 -$20.06 million ($1.00) -0.77 Calidi Biotherapeutics $50,000.00 1,211.99 -$29.22 million N/A N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Calidi Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Calidi Biotherapeutics beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. The company offers NeuroNova platform and SuperNova platform. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

