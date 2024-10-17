Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 90,566 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

