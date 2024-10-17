Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGCB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter worth $651,000.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $55.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

