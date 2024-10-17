Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,600.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 179,644 shares during the last quarter.

BBIN opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

