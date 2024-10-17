Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DFEM stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

