Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFGP. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 408.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

