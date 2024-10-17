Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $64.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.