Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

DFAR opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

