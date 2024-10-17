First Digital USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.82 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $4.87 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00249865 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,822,807,369 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,847,807,369.04. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99896338 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $5,439,091,150.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.