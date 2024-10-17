First Merchants Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FRMEP)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
First Merchants Stock Performance
FRMEP stock remained flat at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
First Merchants Company Profile
