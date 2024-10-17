First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 2.17% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDNI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

