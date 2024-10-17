First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.63. 74,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 59,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $416.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEM. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2,216.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 354,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 339,537 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,647,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.