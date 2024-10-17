First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.63. 74,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 59,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $416.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.