First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 135,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

