First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 10.8% in September

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569. The company has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $45.39 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FJP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 716,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

