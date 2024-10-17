First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
