First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. 55,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,956. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.