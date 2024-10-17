First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. 55,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,956. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.