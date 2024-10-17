First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.44 and last traded at $110.20, with a volume of 13337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.48.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.58.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,891,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 556.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the period.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

