First United Bank & Trust Sells 350 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

