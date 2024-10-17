FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 853,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43. FirstCash has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540,367.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540,367.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,562 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,344,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 55,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,867,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

