FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$257.99 and last traded at C$257.89, with a volume of 75159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$255.63.

FirstService Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$242.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$222.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at FirstService

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

