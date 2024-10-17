Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 433,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,622. The company has a market capitalization of $875.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 28.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

