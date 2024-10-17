Flare One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.48 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Flare has a market capitalization of $728.66 million and $5.48 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00251429 BTC.

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,633,212,990 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,093,498 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,633,214,496.74432 with 50,343,093,498.35237 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01455774 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,887,748.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

