FLC Capital Advisors Has $7.92 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $269.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

