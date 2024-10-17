FLC Capital Advisors Has $867,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

