FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 4,086 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $177.97. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

