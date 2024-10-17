FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.18 and last traded at $59.29. 36,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 76,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,376.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

