FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

FlexShopper stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 109,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.35. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FlexShopper

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 26,756 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,361.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,476,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,410.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,148 shares of company stock worth $64,830. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 30.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

See Also

