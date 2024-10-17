Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,515,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 2,329,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

FGETF stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

