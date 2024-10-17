Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,515,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 2,329,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
FGETF stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.