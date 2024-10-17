Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FND traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.93. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

