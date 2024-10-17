Flow Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Flow has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $817.96 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,538,971,909 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars.

