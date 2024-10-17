Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

