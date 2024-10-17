Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Shares of FLNC opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

