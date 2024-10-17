Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in September

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,510. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, insider Carlos Costa sold 35,756 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $358,990.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
