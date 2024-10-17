Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

FBRX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

